1 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Lesotho lotis

Convert KWD to LSL at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = L58.02 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:14
KWD to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LSL
1 KWD to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High58.001660.5278
Low56.073156.0731
Average57.018158.1846
Change1.95%-3.35%
1 KWD to LSL stats

The performance of KWD to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 58.0016 and a 30 day low of 56.0731. This means the 30 day average was 57.0181. The change for KWD to LSL was 1.95.

The performance of KWD to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 60.5278 and a 90 day low of 56.0731. This means the 90 day average was 58.1846. The change for KWD to LSL was -3.35.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Lesotho Loti
1 KWD58.02280 LSL
5 KWD290.11400 LSL
10 KWD580.22800 LSL
20 KWD1,160.45600 LSL
50 KWD2,901.14000 LSL
100 KWD5,802.28000 LSL
250 KWD14,505.70000 LSL
500 KWD29,011.40000 LSL
1000 KWD58,022.80000 LSL
2000 KWD116,045.60000 LSL
5000 KWD290,114.00000 LSL
10000 KWD580,228.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 LSL0.01723 KWD
5 LSL0.08617 KWD
10 LSL0.17235 KWD
20 LSL0.34469 KWD
50 LSL0.86173 KWD
100 LSL1.72346 KWD
250 LSL4.30865 KWD
500 LSL8.61730 KWD
1000 LSL17.23460 KWD
2000 LSL34.46920 KWD
5000 LSL86.17300 KWD
10000 LSL172.34600 KWD