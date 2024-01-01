1 Kuwaiti dinar to Haitian gourdes

Convert KWD to HTG at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = G428.5 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HTG
1 KWD to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High431.3250431.4820
Low427.2130427.2130
Average429.3265429.8950
Change-0.66%-0.53%
View full history

1 KWD to HTG stats

The performance of KWD to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 431.3250 and a 30 day low of 427.2130. This means the 30 day average was 429.3265. The change for KWD to HTG was -0.66.

The performance of KWD to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 431.4820 and a 90 day low of 427.2130. This means the 90 day average was 429.8950. The change for KWD to HTG was -0.53.

Track market ratesView KWD to HTG chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.1020.92717.7931.5071.6641,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3370.044
1 EUR1.07890.687119.1861.6251.7951,844.293.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7270.05210.0850.09496.1280.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Haitian Gourde
1 KWD428.45900 HTG
5 KWD2,142.29500 HTG
10 KWD4,284.59000 HTG
20 KWD8,569.18000 HTG
50 KWD21,422.95000 HTG
100 KWD42,845.90000 HTG
250 KWD107,114.75000 HTG
500 KWD214,229.50000 HTG
1000 KWD428,459.00000 HTG
2000 KWD856,918.00000 HTG
5000 KWD2,142,295.00000 HTG
10000 KWD4,284,590.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 HTG0.00233 KWD
5 HTG0.01167 KWD
10 HTG0.02334 KWD
20 HTG0.04668 KWD
50 HTG0.11670 KWD
100 HTG0.23340 KWD
250 HTG0.58349 KWD
500 HTG1.16698 KWD
1000 HTG2.33395 KWD
2000 HTG4.66790 KWD
5000 HTG11.66975 KWD
10000 HTG23.33950 KWD