50 Kuwaiti dinars to Croatian kunas

ك1.000 KWD = kn22.90 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:40
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
KWD to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HRK
1 KWD to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.018423.0245
Low22.887922.8879
Average22.936422.9637
Change-0.51%-0.25%
1 KWD to HRK stats

The performance of KWD to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.0184 and a 30 day low of 22.8879. This means the 30 day average was 22.9364. The change for KWD to HRK was -0.51.

The performance of KWD to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.0245 and a 90 day low of 22.8879. This means the 90 day average was 22.9637. The change for KWD to HRK was -0.25.

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0890.92717.7921.5071.6641,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.340.044
1 EUR1.07890.673119.1851.6251.7951,844.293.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7260.05210.0850.09496.1310.206

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Croatian Kuna
1 KWD22.89680 HRK
5 KWD114.48400 HRK
10 KWD228.96800 HRK
20 KWD457.93600 HRK
50 KWD1,144.84000 HRK
100 KWD2,289.68000 HRK
250 KWD5,724.20000 HRK
500 KWD11,448.40000 HRK
1000 KWD22,896.80000 HRK
2000 KWD45,793.60000 HRK
5000 KWD114,484.00000 HRK
10000 KWD228,968.00000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 HRK0.04367 KWD
5 HRK0.21837 KWD
10 HRK0.43674 KWD
20 HRK0.87348 KWD
50 HRK2.18371 KWD
100 HRK4.36742 KWD
250 HRK10.91855 KWD
500 HRK21.83710 KWD
1000 HRK43.67420 KWD
2000 HRK87.34840 KWD
5000 HRK218.37100 KWD
10000 HRK436.74200 KWD