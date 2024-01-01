1 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Ghanaian cedis
Convert KWD to GHS at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KWD to GHS conversion chart
1 KWD = 52.43490 GHS
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KWD to GHS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|52.4349
|52.4349
|Low
|51.4289
|48.3570
|Average
|51.6748
|50.7948
|Change
|1.85%
|8.43%
|View full history
1 KWD to GHS stats
The performance of KWD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 52.4349 and a 30 day low of 51.4289. This means the 30 day average was 51.6748. The change for KWD to GHS was 1.85.
The performance of KWD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 52.4349 and a 90 day low of 48.3570. This means the 90 day average was 50.7948. The change for KWD to GHS was 8.43.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Ghanaian cedis
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
|1 KWD
|52.43490 GHS
|5 KWD
|262.17450 GHS
|10 KWD
|524.34900 GHS
|20 KWD
|1,048.69800 GHS
|50 KWD
|2,621.74500 GHS
|100 KWD
|5,243.49000 GHS
|250 KWD
|13,108.72500 GHS
|500 KWD
|26,217.45000 GHS
|1000 KWD
|52,434.90000 GHS
|2000 KWD
|104,869.80000 GHS
|5000 KWD
|262,174.50000 GHS
|10000 KWD
|524,349.00000 GHS