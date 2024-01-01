5,000 Kuwaiti dinars to Ghanaian cedis

Convert KWD to GHS

ك1.000 KWD = GH¢52.43 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:29
KWD to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

GHS
1 KWD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High52.434952.4349
Low51.428948.3570
Average51.674850.7948
Change1.85%8.43%
1 KWD to GHS stats

The performance of KWD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 52.4349 and a 30 day low of 51.4289. This means the 30 day average was 51.6748. The change for KWD to GHS was 1.85.

The performance of KWD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 52.4349 and a 90 day low of 48.3570. This means the 90 day average was 50.7948. The change for KWD to GHS was 8.43.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.1370.92717.81.5071.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3290.044
1 EUR1.07890.733119.1961.6251.7951,844.463.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7270.05210.0850.09496.0860.206

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KWD52.43490 GHS
5 KWD262.17450 GHS
10 KWD524.34900 GHS
20 KWD1,048.69800 GHS
50 KWD2,621.74500 GHS
100 KWD5,243.49000 GHS
250 KWD13,108.72500 GHS
500 KWD26,217.45000 GHS
1000 KWD52,434.90000 GHS
2000 KWD104,869.80000 GHS
5000 KWD262,174.50000 GHS
10000 KWD524,349.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GHS0.01907 KWD
5 GHS0.09536 KWD
10 GHS0.19071 KWD
20 GHS0.38143 KWD
50 GHS0.95357 KWD
100 GHS1.90713 KWD
250 GHS4.76783 KWD
500 GHS9.53565 KWD
1000 GHS19.07130 KWD
2000 GHS38.14260 KWD
5000 GHS95.35650 KWD
10000 GHS190.71300 KWD