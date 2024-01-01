20 Kuwaiti dinars to Georgian laris

Convert KWD to GEL at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ₾8.899 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:26
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GEL
1 KWD to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.96858.9685
Low8.86158.7783
Average8.91228.8631
Change-0.26%0.33%
View full history

1 KWD to GEL stats

The performance of KWD to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.9685 and a 30 day low of 8.8615. This means the 30 day average was 8.9122. The change for KWD to GEL was -0.26.

The performance of KWD to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.9685 and a 90 day low of 8.7783. This means the 90 day average was 8.8631. The change for KWD to GEL was 0.33.

Track market ratesView KWD to GEL chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0860.92717.81.5071.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3410.044
1 EUR1.07890.682119.1971.6251.7951,844.553.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7240.05210.0850.09496.0870.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Georgian Lari
1 KWD8.89945 GEL
5 KWD44.49725 GEL
10 KWD88.99450 GEL
20 KWD177.98900 GEL
50 KWD444.97250 GEL
100 KWD889.94500 GEL
250 KWD2,224.86250 GEL
500 KWD4,449.72500 GEL
1000 KWD8,899.45000 GEL
2000 KWD17,798.90000 GEL
5000 KWD44,497.25000 GEL
10000 KWD88,994.50000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GEL0.11237 KWD
5 GEL0.56183 KWD
10 GEL1.12366 KWD
20 GEL2.24732 KWD
50 GEL5.61830 KWD
100 GEL11.23660 KWD
250 GEL28.09150 KWD
500 GEL56.18300 KWD
1000 GEL112.36600 KWD
2000 GEL224.73200 KWD
5000 GEL561.83000 KWD
10000 GEL1,123.66000 KWD