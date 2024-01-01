1 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Azerbaijani manats

Convert KWD to AZN at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = man.5.543 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:37
KWD to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AZN
1 KWD to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.57495.5757
Low5.53865.5386
Average5.55375.5595
Change-0.50%-0.19%
1 KWD to AZN stats

The performance of KWD to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5749 and a 30 day low of 5.5386. This means the 30 day average was 5.5537. The change for KWD to AZN was -0.50.

The performance of KWD to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5757 and a 90 day low of 5.5386. This means the 90 day average was 5.5595. The change for KWD to AZN was -0.19.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0760.92717.7851.5071.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3430.044
1 EUR1.07890.668119.1791.6251.7951,844.463.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7270.05210.0850.09496.1710.207

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 KWD5.54336 AZN
5 KWD27.71680 AZN
10 KWD55.43360 AZN
20 KWD110.86720 AZN
50 KWD277.16800 AZN
100 KWD554.33600 AZN
250 KWD1,385.84000 AZN
500 KWD2,771.68000 AZN
1000 KWD5,543.36000 AZN
2000 KWD11,086.72000 AZN
5000 KWD27,716.80000 AZN
10000 KWD55,433.60000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AZN0.18040 KWD
5 AZN0.90198 KWD
10 AZN1.80396 KWD
20 AZN3.60792 KWD
50 AZN9.01980 KWD
100 AZN18.03960 KWD
250 AZN45.09900 KWD
500 AZN90.19800 KWD
1000 AZN180.39600 KWD
2000 AZN360.79200 KWD
5000 AZN901.98000 KWD
10000 AZN1,803.96000 KWD