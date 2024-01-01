20 Kuwaiti dinars to Aruban florins

Convert KWD to AWG at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ƒ5.838 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:37
KWD to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AWG
1 KWD to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.86895.8704
Low5.83565.8356
Average5.84795.8549
Change-0.51%-0.25%
1 KWD to AWG stats

The performance of KWD to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.8689 and a 30 day low of 5.8356. This means the 30 day average was 5.8479. The change for KWD to AWG was -0.51.

The performance of KWD to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.8704 and a 90 day low of 5.8356. This means the 90 day average was 5.8549. The change for KWD to AWG was -0.25.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Aruban Florin
1 KWD5.83784 AWG
5 KWD29.18920 AWG
10 KWD58.37840 AWG
20 KWD116.75680 AWG
50 KWD291.89200 AWG
100 KWD583.78400 AWG
250 KWD1,459.46000 AWG
500 KWD2,918.92000 AWG
1000 KWD5,837.84000 AWG
2000 KWD11,675.68000 AWG
5000 KWD29,189.20000 AWG
10000 KWD58,378.40000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AWG0.17130 KWD
5 AWG0.85648 KWD
10 AWG1.71296 KWD
20 AWG3.42592 KWD
50 AWG8.56480 KWD
100 AWG17.12960 KWD
250 AWG42.82400 KWD
500 AWG85.64800 KWD
1000 AWG171.29600 KWD
2000 AWG342.59200 KWD
5000 AWG856.48000 KWD
10000 AWG1,712.96000 KWD