20 Aruban florins to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert AWG to KWD at the real exchange rate

20 awg
3.413 kwd

ƒ1.000 AWG = ك0.1707 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KWD
1 AWG to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17110.1714
Low0.17040.1704
Average0.17080.1710
Change0.17%-0.29%
View full history

1 AWG to KWD stats

The performance of AWG to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1711 and a 30 day low of 0.1704. This means the 30 day average was 0.1708. The change for AWG to KWD was 0.17.

The performance of AWG to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1714 and a 90 day low of 0.1704. This means the 90 day average was 0.1710. The change for AWG to KWD was -0.29.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.3517.9090.7610.9041.6071.307
1 AUD0.67710.91412.1310.5160.6121.0880.885
1 CAD0.7411.094113.2670.5640.671.190.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0430.050.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AWG0.17065 KWD
5 AWG0.85327 KWD
10 AWG1.70654 KWD
20 AWG3.41308 KWD
50 AWG8.53270 KWD
100 AWG17.06540 KWD
250 AWG42.66350 KWD
500 AWG85.32700 KWD
1000 AWG170.65400 KWD
2000 AWG341.30800 KWD
5000 AWG853.27000 KWD
10000 AWG1,706.54000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Aruban Florin
1 KWD5.85982 AWG
5 KWD29.29910 AWG
10 KWD58.59820 AWG
20 KWD117.19640 AWG
50 KWD292.99100 AWG
100 KWD585.98200 AWG
250 KWD1,464.95500 AWG
500 KWD2,929.91000 AWG
1000 KWD5,859.82000 AWG
2000 KWD11,719.64000 AWG
5000 KWD29,299.10000 AWG
10000 KWD58,598.20000 AWG