Comorian francs to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert KMF to VND at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = ₫55.66 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KMF to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VND
1 KMF to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High55.991356.8250
Low55.085255.0316
Average55.454455.7310
Change0.17%-0.30%
View full history

1 KMF to VND stats

The performance of KMF to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 55.9913 and a 30 day low of 55.0852. This means the 30 day average was 55.4544. The change for KMF to VND was 0.17.

The performance of KMF to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 56.8250 and a 90 day low of 55.0316. This means the 90 day average was 55.7310. The change for KMF to VND was -0.30.

Track market ratesView KMF to VND chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07890.6121.4921.6270.93421.431
1 GBP1.19911.292108.6011.7881.951.1225.686
1 USD0.9280.774184.0791.3841.510.86719.886
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 KMF55.66310 VND
5 KMF278.31550 VND
10 KMF556.63100 VND
20 KMF1,113.26200 VND
50 KMF2,783.15500 VND
100 KMF5,566.31000 VND
250 KMF13,915.77500 VND
500 KMF27,831.55000 VND
1000 KMF55,663.10000 VND
2000 KMF111,326.20000 VND
5000 KMF278,315.50000 VND
10000 KMF556,631.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Comorian Franc
1000 VND17.96520 KMF
2000 VND35.93040 KMF
5000 VND89.82600 KMF
10000 VND179.65200 KMF
20000 VND359.30400 KMF
50000 VND898.26000 KMF
100000 VND1,796.52000 KMF
200000 VND3,593.04000 KMF
500000 VND8,982.60000 KMF
1000000 VND17,965.20000 KMF
2000000 VND35,930.40000 KMF
5000000 VND89,826.00000 KMF