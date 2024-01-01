1 hundred thousand Vietnamese dongs to Comorian francs

Convert VND to KMF at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = CF0.01789 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:35
VND to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KMF
1 VND to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01820.0182
Low0.01790.0176
Average0.01800.0179
Change-0.46%-0.03%
1 VND to KMF stats

The performance of VND to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0182 and a 30 day low of 0.0179. This means the 30 day average was 0.0180. The change for VND to KMF was -0.46.

The performance of VND to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0182 and a 90 day low of 0.0176. This means the 90 day average was 0.0179. The change for VND to KMF was -0.03.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Comorian Franc
1000 VND17.89300 KMF
2000 VND35.78600 KMF
5000 VND89.46500 KMF
10000 VND178.93000 KMF
20000 VND357.86000 KMF
50000 VND894.65000 KMF
100000 VND1,789.30000 KMF
200000 VND3,578.60000 KMF
500000 VND8,946.50000 KMF
1000000 VND17,893.00000 KMF
2000000 VND35,786.00000 KMF
5000000 VND89,465.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 KMF55.88770 VND
5 KMF279.43850 VND
10 KMF558.87700 VND
20 KMF1,117.75400 VND
50 KMF2,794.38500 VND
100 KMF5,588.77000 VND
250 KMF13,971.92500 VND
500 KMF27,943.85000 VND
1000 KMF55,887.70000 VND
2000 KMF111,775.40000 VND
5000 KMF279,438.50000 VND
10000 KMF558,877.00000 VND