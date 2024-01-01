Comorian francs to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert KMF to UAH at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = ₴0.08981 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
KMF to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UAH
1 KMF to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09360.0936
Low0.08980.0895
Average0.09160.0917
Change-3.35%-0.68%
1 KMF to UAH stats

The performance of KMF to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0936 and a 30 day low of 0.0898. This means the 30 day average was 0.0916. The change for KMF to UAH was -3.35.

The performance of KMF to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0936 and a 90 day low of 0.0895. This means the 90 day average was 0.0917. The change for KMF to UAH was -0.68.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KMF0.08981 UAH
5 KMF0.44907 UAH
10 KMF0.89814 UAH
20 KMF1.79628 UAH
50 KMF4.49071 UAH
100 KMF8.98142 UAH
250 KMF22.45355 UAH
500 KMF44.90710 UAH
1000 KMF89.81420 UAH
2000 KMF179.62840 UAH
5000 KMF449.07100 UAH
10000 KMF898.14200 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Comorian Franc
1 UAH11.13410 KMF
5 UAH55.67050 KMF
10 UAH111.34100 KMF
20 UAH222.68200 KMF
50 UAH556.70500 KMF
100 UAH1,113.41000 KMF
250 UAH2,783.52500 KMF
500 UAH5,567.05000 KMF
1000 UAH11,134.10000 KMF
2000 UAH22,268.20000 KMF
5000 UAH55,670.50000 KMF
10000 UAH111,341.00000 KMF