Comorian francs to New Zealand dollars today

Convert KMF to NZD at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = $0.003652 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
KMF to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NZD
1 KMF to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00370.0037
Low0.00360.0036
Average0.00360.0037
Change1.35%-2.50%
1 KMF to NZD stats

The performance of KMF to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0037 and a 30 day low of 0.0036. This means the 30 day average was 0.0036. The change for KMF to NZD was 1.35.

The performance of KMF to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0037 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0037. The change for KMF to NZD was -2.50.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / New Zealand Dollar
1 KMF0.00365 NZD
5 KMF0.01826 NZD
10 KMF0.03652 NZD
20 KMF0.07305 NZD
50 KMF0.18261 NZD
100 KMF0.36523 NZD
250 KMF0.91307 NZD
500 KMF1.82613 NZD
1000 KMF3.65226 NZD
2000 KMF7.30452 NZD
5000 KMF18.26130 NZD
10000 KMF36.52260 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 NZD273.80300 KMF
5 NZD1,369.01500 KMF
10 NZD2,738.03000 KMF
20 NZD5,476.06000 KMF
50 NZD13,690.15000 KMF
100 NZD27,380.30000 KMF
250 NZD68,450.75000 KMF
500 NZD136,901.50000 KMF
1000 NZD273,803.00000 KMF
2000 NZD547,606.00000 KMF
5000 NZD1,369,015.00000 KMF
10000 NZD2,738,030.00000 KMF