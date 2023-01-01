1 Kenyan shilling to Mauritian rupees

Convert KES to MUR at the real exchange rate

1 kes
0.29 mur

1.00000 KES = 0.28520 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mauritian Rupee
1 KES0.28520 MUR
5 KES1.42600 MUR
10 KES2.85201 MUR
20 KES5.70402 MUR
50 KES14.26005 MUR
100 KES28.52010 MUR
250 KES71.30025 MUR
500 KES142.60050 MUR
1000 KES285.20100 MUR
2000 KES570.40200 MUR
5000 KES1426.00500 MUR
10000 KES2852.01000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 MUR3.50630 KES
5 MUR17.53150 KES
10 MUR35.06300 KES
20 MUR70.12600 KES
50 MUR175.31500 KES
100 MUR350.63000 KES
250 MUR876.57500 KES
500 MUR1753.15000 KES
1000 MUR3506.30000 KES
2000 MUR7012.60000 KES
5000 MUR17531.50000 KES
10000 MUR35063.00000 KES