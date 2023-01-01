5400 Japanese yen to New Taiwan dollars

Convert JPY to TWD at the real exchange rate

5,400 jpy
1,177.01 twd

1.00000 JPY = 0.21796 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7859160.911151.47941.334150.861057.11851.32905
1 GBP1.272411.159351.882391.697571.095629.057581.69108
1 EUR1.097550.86255511.623711.46430.9450357.812911.4587
1 AUD0.675950.531240.61587210.9018190.5820274.811750.898371

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / New Taiwan Dollar
100 JPY21.79650 TWD
1000 JPY217.96500 TWD
1500 JPY326.94750 TWD
2000 JPY435.93000 TWD
3000 JPY653.89500 TWD
5000 JPY1089.82500 TWD
5400 JPY1177.01100 TWD
10000 JPY2179.65000 TWD
15000 JPY3269.47500 TWD
20000 JPY4359.30000 TWD
25000 JPY5449.12500 TWD
30000 JPY6538.95000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 TWD4.58789 JPY
5 TWD22.93945 JPY
10 TWD45.87890 JPY
20 TWD91.75780 JPY
50 TWD229.39450 JPY
100 TWD458.78900 JPY
250 TWD1146.97250 JPY
500 TWD2293.94500 JPY
1000 TWD4587.89000 JPY
2000 TWD9175.78000 JPY
5000 TWD22939.45000 JPY
10000 TWD45878.90000 JPY