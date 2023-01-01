1 thousand Japanese yen to Salvadoran colóns

Convert JPY to SVC at the real exchange rate

1000 jpy
60.80 svc

1.00000 JPY = 0.06080 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862821.0974591.18451.464051.623690.9448418.7393
1 GBP1.1589911.27195105.6831.696841.881861.0950621.7189
1 USD0.91120.786194183.08761.334051.479510.8609517.0753
1 INR0.01096680.009462240.012035510.01605590.01780660.0103620.20551

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Salvadoran Colón
100 JPY6.07956 SVC
1000 JPY60.79560 SVC
1500 JPY91.19340 SVC
2000 JPY121.59120 SVC
3000 JPY182.38680 SVC
5000 JPY303.97800 SVC
5400 JPY328.29624 SVC
10000 JPY607.95600 SVC
15000 JPY911.93400 SVC
20000 JPY1215.91200 SVC
25000 JPY1519.89000 SVC
30000 JPY1823.86800 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Japanese Yen
1 SVC16.44860 JPY
5 SVC82.24300 JPY
10 SVC164.48600 JPY
20 SVC328.97200 JPY
50 SVC822.43000 JPY
100 SVC1644.86000 JPY
250 SVC4112.15000 JPY
500 SVC8224.30000 JPY
1000 SVC16448.60000 JPY
2000 SVC32897.20000 JPY
5000 SVC82243.00000 JPY
10000 SVC164486.00000 JPY