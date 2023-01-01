1 thousand Japanese yen to Myanmar kyats

Convert JPY to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jpy
14,594.60 mmk

1.00000 JPY = 14.59460 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7858550.911251.479621.333450.86097.11851.32905
1 GBP1.272511.15961.882811.696821.095529.058291.69122
1 EUR1.09740.86236511.623731.463330.9447357.811841.4585
1 AUD0.675850.531120.61586510.9012120.5818394.811040.898238

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Myanma Kyat
100 JPY1459.46000 MMK
1000 JPY14594.60000 MMK
1500 JPY21891.90000 MMK
2000 JPY29189.20000 MMK
3000 JPY43783.80000 MMK
5000 JPY72973.00000 MMK
5400 JPY78810.84000 MMK
10000 JPY145946.00000 MMK
15000 JPY218919.00000 MMK
20000 JPY291892.00000 MMK
25000 JPY364865.00000 MMK
30000 JPY437838.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Japanese Yen
1 MMK0.06852 JPY
5 MMK0.34259 JPY
10 MMK0.68518 JPY
20 MMK1.37037 JPY
50 MMK3.42592 JPY
100 MMK6.85184 JPY
250 MMK17.12960 JPY
500 MMK34.25920 JPY
1000 MMK68.51840 JPY
2000 MMK137.03680 JPY
5000 MMK342.59200 JPY
10000 MMK685.18400 JPY