1.00000 JOD = 1.10709 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Jersey pound
1 JOD1.10709 JEP
5 JOD5.53545 JEP
10 JOD11.07090 JEP
20 JOD22.14180 JEP
50 JOD55.35450 JEP
100 JOD110.70900 JEP
250 JOD276.77250 JEP
500 JOD553.54500 JEP
1000 JOD1107.09000 JEP
2000 JOD2214.18000 JEP
5000 JOD5535.45000 JEP
10000 JOD11070.90000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Jordanian Dinar
1 JEP0.90327 JOD
5 JEP4.51637 JOD
10 JEP9.03273 JOD
20 JEP18.06546 JOD
50 JEP45.16365 JOD
100 JEP90.32730 JOD
250 JEP225.81825 JOD
500 JEP451.63650 JOD
1000 JEP903.27300 JOD
2000 JEP1806.54600 JOD
5000 JEP4516.36500 JOD
10000 JEP9032.73000 JOD