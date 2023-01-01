1 Jamaican dollar to Moldovan leus

Convert JMD to MDL at the real exchange rate

1 jmd
0.11 mdl

1.00000 JMD = 0.11401 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.2951.484671.33090.9123518.48370.7854531.33865
1 JPY0.0069302510.01028910.009223470.006322710.1280970.005443390.00927718
1 AUD0.6735597.189910.8964280.61452512.44970.5290420.901648
1 SGD0.751371108.4191.1155410.68552613.88810.5901671.00582

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 JMD0.11401 MDL
5 JMD0.57005 MDL
10 JMD1.14011 MDL
20 JMD2.28022 MDL
50 JMD5.70055 MDL
100 JMD11.40110 MDL
250 JMD28.50275 MDL
500 JMD57.00550 MDL
1000 JMD114.01100 MDL
2000 JMD228.02200 MDL
5000 JMD570.05500 MDL
10000 JMD1140.11000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Jamaican Dollar
1 MDL8.77108 JMD
5 MDL43.85540 JMD
10 MDL87.71080 JMD
20 MDL175.42160 JMD
50 MDL438.55400 JMD
100 MDL877.10800 JMD
250 MDL2192.77000 JMD
500 MDL4385.54000 JMD
1000 MDL8771.08000 JMD
2000 MDL17542.16000 JMD
5000 MDL43855.40000 JMD
10000 MDL87710.80000 JMD