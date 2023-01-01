1 Jamaican dollar to Hong Kong dollars

Convert JMD to HKD at the real exchange rate

1 jmd
0.05 hkd

1.00000 JMD = 0.05038 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.591.484451.331750.9136518.49060.7859471.33725
1 JPY0.0069161110.01026660.009210530.006318920.1278830.00543570.00924856
1 AUD0.6736597.403110.8971330.61545812.45620.5294530.900838
1 SGD0.750892108.5711.1146610.68602813.88440.5901611.00413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 JMD0.05038 HKD
5 JMD0.25193 HKD
10 JMD0.50385 HKD
20 JMD1.00770 HKD
50 JMD2.51925 HKD
100 JMD5.03850 HKD
250 JMD12.59625 HKD
500 JMD25.19250 HKD
1000 JMD50.38500 HKD
2000 JMD100.77000 HKD
5000 JMD251.92500 HKD
10000 JMD503.85000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
100 HKD1984.72000 JMD
200 HKD3969.44000 JMD
300 HKD5954.16000 JMD
500 HKD9923.60000 JMD
1000 HKD19847.20000 JMD
2000 HKD39694.40000 JMD
2500 HKD49618.00000 JMD
3000 HKD59541.60000 JMD
4000 HKD79388.80000 JMD
5000 HKD99236.00000 JMD
10000 HKD198472.00000 JMD
20000 HKD396944.00000 JMD