10 Jersey pounds to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert JEP to UAH at the real exchange rate

10 jep
468.66 uah

1.00000 JEP = 46.86590 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:06
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 JEP46.86590 UAH
5 JEP234.32950 UAH
10 JEP468.65900 UAH
20 JEP937.31800 UAH
50 JEP2343.29500 UAH
100 JEP4686.59000 UAH
250 JEP11716.47500 UAH
500 JEP23432.95000 UAH
1000 JEP46865.90000 UAH
2000 JEP93731.80000 UAH
5000 JEP234329.50000 UAH
10000 JEP468659.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Jersey pound
1 UAH0.02134 JEP
5 UAH0.10669 JEP
10 UAH0.21337 JEP
20 UAH0.42675 JEP
50 UAH1.06688 JEP
100 UAH2.13375 JEP
250 UAH5.33437 JEP
500 UAH10.66875 JEP
1000 UAH21.33750 JEP
2000 UAH42.67500 JEP
5000 UAH106.68750 JEP
10000 UAH213.37500 JEP