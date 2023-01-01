1 Jersey pound to Russian rubles

Convert JEP to RUB at the real exchange rate

1 jep
114.39 rub

1.00000 JEP = 114.39300 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:36
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Russian Ruble
1 JEP114.39300 RUB
5 JEP571.96500 RUB
10 JEP1143.93000 RUB
20 JEP2287.86000 RUB
50 JEP5719.65000 RUB
100 JEP11439.30000 RUB
250 JEP28598.25000 RUB
500 JEP57196.50000 RUB
1000 JEP114393.00000 RUB
2000 JEP228786.00000 RUB
5000 JEP571965.00000 RUB
10000 JEP1143930.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Jersey pound
1 RUB0.00874 JEP
5 RUB0.04371 JEP
10 RUB0.08742 JEP
20 RUB0.17484 JEP
50 RUB0.43709 JEP
100 RUB0.87418 JEP
250 RUB2.18545 JEP
500 RUB4.37089 JEP
1000 RUB8.74179 JEP
2000 RUB17.48358 JEP
5000 RUB43.70895 JEP
10000 RUB87.41790 JEP