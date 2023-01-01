20 Jersey pounds to Omani rials

Convert JEP to OMR at the real exchange rate

20 jep
9.782 omr

1.00000 JEP = 0.48909 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861421.094391.04991.464671.625880.947818.7288
1 GBP1.1608711.27035105.6981.70031.887451.1002821.7419
1 USD0.913850.787185183.20381.338451.485770.8661517.1149
1 INR0.0109830.009460920.012018710.01608640.0178570.010410.205699

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Omani Rial
1 JEP0.48909 OMR
5 JEP2.44545 OMR
10 JEP4.89091 OMR
20 JEP9.78182 OMR
50 JEP24.45455 OMR
100 JEP48.90910 OMR
250 JEP122.27275 OMR
500 JEP244.54550 OMR
1000 JEP489.09100 OMR
2000 JEP978.18200 OMR
5000 JEP2445.45500 OMR
10000 JEP4890.91000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Jersey pound
1 OMR2.04461 JEP
5 OMR10.22305 JEP
10 OMR20.44610 JEP
20 OMR40.89220 JEP
50 OMR102.23050 JEP
100 OMR204.46100 JEP
250 OMR511.15250 JEP
500 OMR1022.30500 JEP
1000 OMR2044.61000 JEP
2000 OMR4089.22000 JEP
5000 OMR10223.05000 JEP
10000 OMR20446.10000 JEP