10 Jersey pounds to Haitian gourdes

Convert JEP to HTG at the real exchange rate

10 jep
1674.50 htg

1.00000 JEP = 167.45000 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862621.0942591.01441.465041.626050.94779518.7549
1 GBP1.1592611.2685105.5081.698331.884981.0987421.7415
1 USD0.91390.788333183.17511.338851.485990.8662517.1395
1 INR0.01098730.009477990.012022810.01609680.01786590.01041480.206065

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Haitian Gourde
1 JEP167.45000 HTG
5 JEP837.25000 HTG
10 JEP1674.50000 HTG
20 JEP3349.00000 HTG
50 JEP8372.50000 HTG
100 JEP16745.00000 HTG
250 JEP41862.50000 HTG
500 JEP83725.00000 HTG
1000 JEP167450.00000 HTG
2000 JEP334900.00000 HTG
5000 JEP837250.00000 HTG
10000 JEP1674500.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Jersey pound
1 HTG0.00597 JEP
5 HTG0.02986 JEP
10 HTG0.05972 JEP
20 HTG0.11944 JEP
50 HTG0.29860 JEP
100 HTG0.59720 JEP
250 HTG1.49299 JEP
500 HTG2.98598 JEP
1000 HTG5.97195 JEP
2000 HTG11.94390 JEP
5000 HTG29.85975 JEP
10000 HTG59.71950 JEP