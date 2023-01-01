250 Jersey pounds to Croatian kunas

Convert JEP to HRK at the real exchange rate

250 jep
2226.41 hrk

1.00000 JEP = 8.90565 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert Jersey pounds to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Croatian Kuna
1 JEP8.90565 HRK
5 JEP44.52825 HRK
10 JEP89.05650 HRK
20 JEP178.11300 HRK
50 JEP445.28250 HRK
100 JEP890.56500 HRK
250 JEP2226.41250 HRK
500 JEP4452.82500 HRK
1000 JEP8905.65000 HRK
2000 JEP17811.30000 HRK
5000 JEP44528.25000 HRK
10000 JEP89056.50000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Jersey pound
1 HRK0.11229 JEP
5 HRK0.56144 JEP
10 HRK1.12288 JEP
20 HRK2.24576 JEP
50 HRK5.61440 JEP
100 HRK11.22880 JEP
250 HRK28.07200 JEP
500 HRK56.14400 JEP
1000 HRK112.28800 JEP
2000 HRK224.57600 JEP
5000 HRK561.44000 JEP
10000 HRK1122.88000 JEP