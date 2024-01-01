20 Guatemalan quetzals to Icelandic krónas

Convert GTQ to ISK at the real exchange rate

20 gtq
357.99 isk

Q1.000 GTQ = kr17.90 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5181.4651.6110.95819.306
1 GBP1.18311.269105.9191.7331.9061.13422.843
1 USD0.9320.788183.4441.3661.5020.89317.996
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.216

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Icelandic Króna
1 GTQ17.89930 ISK
5 GTQ89.49650 ISK
10 GTQ178.99300 ISK
20 GTQ357.98600 ISK
50 GTQ894.96500 ISK
100 GTQ1,789.93000 ISK
250 GTQ4,474.82500 ISK
500 GTQ8,949.65000 ISK
1000 GTQ17,899.30000 ISK
2000 GTQ35,798.60000 ISK
5000 GTQ89,496.50000 ISK
10000 GTQ178,993.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 ISK0.05587 GTQ
5 ISK0.27934 GTQ
10 ISK0.55868 GTQ
20 ISK1.11736 GTQ
50 ISK2.79340 GTQ
100 ISK5.58680 GTQ
250 ISK13.96700 GTQ
500 ISK27.93400 GTQ
1000 ISK55.86800 GTQ
2000 ISK111.73600 GTQ
5000 ISK279.34000 GTQ
10000 ISK558.68000 GTQ