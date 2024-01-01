Convert GNF to OMR at the real exchange rate

5 Guinean francs to Omani rials

5 gnf
0.000 omr

GFr1.000 GNF = ر.ع.0.00004476 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5181.4641.6090.95919.255
1 GBP1.18311.27105.9221.7331.9041.13522.784
1 USD0.9320.788183.421.3641.50.89417.944
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Omani Rial
1 GNF0.00004 OMR
5 GNF0.00022 OMR
10 GNF0.00045 OMR
20 GNF0.00090 OMR
50 GNF0.00224 OMR
100 GNF0.00448 OMR
250 GNF0.01119 OMR
500 GNF0.02238 OMR
1000 GNF0.04476 OMR
2000 GNF0.08953 OMR
5000 GNF0.22382 OMR
10000 GNF0.44764 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Guinean Franc
1 OMR22,339.50000 GNF
5 OMR111,697.50000 GNF
10 OMR223,395.00000 GNF
20 OMR446,790.00000 GNF
50 OMR1,116,975.00000 GNF
100 OMR2,233,950.00000 GNF
250 OMR5,584,875.00000 GNF
500 OMR11,169,750.00000 GNF
1000 OMR22,339,500.00000 GNF
2000 OMR44,679,000.00000 GNF
5000 OMR111,697,500.00000 GNF
10000 OMR223,395,000.00000 GNF