Convert GNF to BTN at the real exchange rate

5 Guinean francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

5 gnf
0.05 btn

GFr1.000 GNF = Nu.0.009702 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
How to convert Guinean francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GNF0.00970 BTN
5 GNF0.04851 BTN
10 GNF0.09702 BTN
20 GNF0.19403 BTN
50 GNF0.48508 BTN
100 GNF0.97015 BTN
250 GNF2.42539 BTN
500 GNF4.85077 BTN
1000 GNF9.70154 BTN
2000 GNF19.40308 BTN
5000 GNF48.50770 BTN
10000 GNF97.01540 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Guinean Franc
1 BTN103.07600 GNF
5 BTN515.38000 GNF
10 BTN1,030.76000 GNF
20 BTN2,061.52000 GNF
50 BTN5,153.80000 GNF
100 BTN10,307.60000 GNF
250 BTN25,769.00000 GNF
500 BTN51,538.00000 GNF
1000 BTN103,076.00000 GNF
2000 BTN206,152.00000 GNF
5000 BTN515,380.00000 GNF
10000 BTN1,030,760.00000 GNF