5 Gibraltar pounds to Malaysian ringgits

Convert GIP to MYR at the real exchange rate

5 gip
29.87 myr

£1.000 GIP = RM5.975 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6141.4651.6130.95819.239
1 GBP1.18211.269105.931.7321.9061.13222.741
1 USD0.9310.788183.4591.3641.5020.89217.917
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 GIP5.97468 MYR
5 GIP29.87340 MYR
10 GIP59.74680 MYR
20 GIP119.49360 MYR
50 GIP298.73400 MYR
100 GIP597.46800 MYR
250 GIP1,493.67000 MYR
500 GIP2,987.34000 MYR
1000 GIP5,974.68000 MYR
2000 GIP11,949.36000 MYR
5000 GIP29,873.40000 MYR
10000 GIP59,746.80000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Gibraltar Pound
1 MYR0.16737 GIP
5 MYR0.83687 GIP
10 MYR1.67373 GIP
20 MYR3.34746 GIP
50 MYR8.36865 GIP
100 MYR16.73730 GIP
250 MYR41.84325 GIP
500 MYR83.68650 GIP
1000 MYR167.37300 GIP
2000 MYR334.74600 GIP
5000 MYR836.86500 GIP
10000 MYR1,673.73000 GIP