100 Gibraltar pounds to Jamaican dollars

Convert GIP to JMD at the real exchange rate

100 gip
19,796.60 jmd

£1.000 GIP = J$198.0 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6241.4651.6120.95819.241
1 GBP1.18211.27105.9661.7321.9061.13222.749
1 USD0.9310.788183.4611.3641.5010.89217.918
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Jamaican Dollar
1 GIP197.96600 JMD
5 GIP989.83000 JMD
10 GIP1,979.66000 JMD
20 GIP3,959.32000 JMD
50 GIP9,898.30000 JMD
100 GIP19,796.60000 JMD
250 GIP49,491.50000 JMD
500 GIP98,983.00000 JMD
1000 GIP197,966.00000 JMD
2000 GIP395,932.00000 JMD
5000 GIP989,830.00000 JMD
10000 GIP1,979,660.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Gibraltar Pound
1 JMD0.00505 GIP
5 JMD0.02526 GIP
10 JMD0.05051 GIP
20 JMD0.10103 GIP
50 JMD0.25257 GIP
100 JMD0.50514 GIP
250 JMD1.26284 GIP
500 JMD2.52568 GIP
1000 JMD5.05136 GIP
2000 JMD10.10272 GIP
5000 JMD25.25680 GIP
10000 JMD50.51360 GIP