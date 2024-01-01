1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Turkmenistani manats

1,000 ghs
242.38 tmt

GH¢1.000 GHS = T0.2424 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:42
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Turkmenistani Manat
1 GHS0.24238 TMT
5 GHS1.21191 TMT
10 GHS2.42382 TMT
20 GHS4.84764 TMT
50 GHS12.11910 TMT
100 GHS24.23820 TMT
250 GHS60.59550 TMT
500 GHS121.19100 TMT
1000 GHS242.38200 TMT
2000 GHS484.76400 TMT
5000 GHS1,211.91000 TMT
10000 GHS2,423.82000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TMT4.12571 GHS
5 TMT20.62855 GHS
10 TMT41.25710 GHS
20 TMT82.51420 GHS
50 TMT206.28550 GHS
100 TMT412.57100 GHS
250 TMT1,031.42750 GHS
500 TMT2,062.85500 GHS
1000 TMT4,125.71000 GHS
2000 TMT8,251.42000 GHS
5000 TMT20,628.55000 GHS
10000 TMT41,257.10000 GHS