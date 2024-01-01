100 Ghanaian cedis to Turkmenistani manats

Convert GHS to TMT at the real exchange rate

100 ghs
24.01 tmt

GH¢1.000 GHS = T0.2401 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 GHS to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24840.2722
Low0.24010.2401
Average0.24480.2563
Change-3.36%-11.80%
View full history

1 GHS to TMT stats

The performance of GHS to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2484 and a 30 day low of 0.2401. This means the 30 day average was 0.2448. The change for GHS to TMT was -3.36.

The performance of GHS to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2722 and a 90 day low of 0.2401. This means the 90 day average was 0.2563. The change for GHS to TMT was -11.80.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3740.93118.3610.7911.3581.50283.446
1 CAD0.72810.67813.3660.5760.9881.09360.748
1 EUR1.0741.475119.7180.8491.4581.61389.617
1 ZAR0.0540.0750.05110.0430.0740.0824.545

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Turkmenistani Manat
1 GHS0.24006 TMT
5 GHS1.20028 TMT
10 GHS2.40055 TMT
20 GHS4.80110 TMT
50 GHS12.00275 TMT
100 GHS24.00550 TMT
250 GHS60.01375 TMT
500 GHS120.02750 TMT
1000 GHS240.05500 TMT
2000 GHS480.11000 TMT
5000 GHS1,200.27500 TMT
10000 GHS2,400.55000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TMT4.16571 GHS
5 TMT20.82855 GHS
10 TMT41.65710 GHS
20 TMT83.31420 GHS
50 TMT208.28550 GHS
100 TMT416.57100 GHS
250 TMT1,041.42750 GHS
500 TMT2,082.85500 GHS
1000 TMT4,165.71000 GHS
2000 TMT8,331.42000 GHS
5000 TMT20,828.55000 GHS
10000 TMT41,657.10000 GHS