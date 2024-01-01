1 Ghanaian cedi to Icelandic krónas

Convert GHS to ISK at the real exchange rate

1 ghs
9.62 isk

GH¢1.000 GHS = kr9.622 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:14
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Icelandic Króna
1 GHS9.62154 ISK
5 GHS48.10770 ISK
10 GHS96.21540 ISK
20 GHS192.43080 ISK
50 GHS481.07700 ISK
100 GHS962.15400 ISK
250 GHS2,405.38500 ISK
500 GHS4,810.77000 ISK
1000 GHS9,621.54000 ISK
2000 GHS19,243.08000 ISK
5000 GHS48,107.70000 ISK
10000 GHS96,215.40000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ISK0.10393 GHS
5 ISK0.51967 GHS
10 ISK1.03933 GHS
20 ISK2.07866 GHS
50 ISK5.19665 GHS
100 ISK10.39330 GHS
250 ISK25.98325 GHS
500 ISK51.96650 GHS
1000 ISK103.93300 GHS
2000 ISK207.86600 GHS
5000 ISK519.66500 GHS
10000 ISK1,039.33000 GHS