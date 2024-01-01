5,000 Ghanaian cedis to Isle of Man pounds

Convert GHS to IMP at the real exchange rate

5,000 ghs
272.96 imp

GH¢1.000 GHS = £0.05459 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.10.7881.3521.50383.494
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2550.5770.991.161.143
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4280.8461.4521.61389.618
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.613

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Isle of Man pound
1 GHS0.05459 IMP
5 GHS0.27296 IMP
10 GHS0.54592 IMP
20 GHS1.09183 IMP
50 GHS2.72958 IMP
100 GHS5.45916 IMP
250 GHS13.64790 IMP
500 GHS27.29580 IMP
1000 GHS54.59160 IMP
2000 GHS109.18320 IMP
5000 GHS272.95800 IMP
10000 GHS545.91600 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 IMP18.31790 GHS
5 IMP91.58950 GHS
10 IMP183.17900 GHS
20 IMP366.35800 GHS
50 IMP915.89500 GHS
100 IMP1,831.79000 GHS
250 IMP4,579.47500 GHS
500 IMP9,158.95000 GHS
1000 IMP18,317.90000 GHS
2000 IMP36,635.80000 GHS
5000 IMP91,589.50000 GHS
10000 IMP183,179.00000 GHS