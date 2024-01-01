1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Canadian dollars

Convert GHS to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
94.58 cad

GH¢1.000 GHS = C$0.09458 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:25
 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1060.7881.3531.50383.457
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2570.5770.9911.161.107
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4320.8461.4521.61389.57
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.609

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Canadian Dollar
1 GHS0.09458 CAD
5 GHS0.47291 CAD
10 GHS0.94581 CAD
20 GHS1.89162 CAD
50 GHS4.72905 CAD
100 GHS9.45810 CAD
250 GHS23.64525 CAD
500 GHS47.29050 CAD
1000 GHS94.58100 CAD
2000 GHS189.16200 CAD
5000 GHS472.90500 CAD
10000 GHS945.81000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CAD10.57290 GHS
5 CAD52.86450 GHS
10 CAD105.72900 GHS
20 CAD211.45800 GHS
50 CAD528.64500 GHS
100 CAD1,057.29000 GHS
250 CAD2,643.22500 GHS
500 CAD5,286.45000 GHS
1000 CAD10,572.90000 GHS
2000 CAD21,145.80000 GHS
5000 CAD52,864.50000 GHS
10000 CAD105,729.00000 GHS