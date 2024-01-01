5,000 Ghanaian cedis to Canadian dollars
Convert GHS to CAD at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Canadian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
|1 CAD
|10.57290 GHS
|5 CAD
|52.86450 GHS
|10 CAD
|105.72900 GHS
|20 CAD
|211.45800 GHS
|50 CAD
|528.64500 GHS
|100 CAD
|1,057.29000 GHS
|250 CAD
|2,643.22500 GHS
|500 CAD
|5,286.45000 GHS
|1000 CAD
|10,572.90000 GHS
|2000 CAD
|21,145.80000 GHS
|5000 CAD
|52,864.50000 GHS
|10000 CAD
|105,729.00000 GHS