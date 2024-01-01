Convert GEL to ZAR at the real exchange rate

2,000 Georgian laris to South African rand

2,000 gel
12,725.44 zar

₾1.000 GEL = R6.363 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5971.4661.6130.95919.274
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8721.7331.9061.13322.775
1 USD0.9320.788183.4621.3661.5030.89317.955
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / South African Rand
1 GEL6.36272 ZAR
5 GEL31.81360 ZAR
10 GEL63.62720 ZAR
20 GEL127.25440 ZAR
50 GEL318.13600 ZAR
100 GEL636.27200 ZAR
250 GEL1,590.68000 ZAR
500 GEL3,181.36000 ZAR
1000 GEL6,362.72000 ZAR
2000 GEL12,725.44000 ZAR
5000 GEL31,813.60000 ZAR
10000 GEL63,627.20000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Georgian Lari
1 ZAR0.15717 GEL
5 ZAR0.78583 GEL
10 ZAR1.57166 GEL
20 ZAR3.14332 GEL
50 ZAR7.85830 GEL
100 ZAR15.71660 GEL
250 ZAR39.29150 GEL
500 ZAR78.58300 GEL
1000 ZAR157.16600 GEL
2000 ZAR314.33200 GEL
5000 ZAR785.83000 GEL
10000 ZAR1,571.66000 GEL