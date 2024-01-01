Convert GEL to KRW at the real exchange rate

Georgian laris to South Korean wons today

1,000 gel
487,480 krw

₾1.000 GEL = ₩487.5 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:53
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5981.4661.6120.95919.274
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9131.7331.9051.13322.783
1 USD0.9310.788183.4481.3651.5010.89317.951
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / South Korean Won
1 GEL487.48000 KRW
5 GEL2,437.40000 KRW
10 GEL4,874.80000 KRW
20 GEL9,749.60000 KRW
50 GEL24,374.00000 KRW
100 GEL48,748.00000 KRW
250 GEL121,870.00000 KRW
500 GEL243,740.00000 KRW
1000 GEL487,480.00000 KRW
2000 GEL974,960.00000 KRW
5000 GEL2,437,400.00000 KRW
10000 GEL4,874,800.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Georgian Lari
1 KRW0.00205 GEL
5 KRW0.01026 GEL
10 KRW0.02051 GEL
20 KRW0.04103 GEL
50 KRW0.10257 GEL
100 KRW0.20514 GEL
250 KRW0.51284 GEL
500 KRW1.02569 GEL
1000 KRW2.05137 GEL
2000 KRW4.10274 GEL
5000 KRW10.25685 GEL
10000 KRW20.51370 GEL
20000 KRW41.02740 GEL
30000 KRW61.54110 GEL
40000 KRW82.05480 GEL
50000 KRW102.56850 GEL