Convert GEL to INR at the real exchange rate

5,000 Georgian laris to Indian rupees

5,000 gel
146,665.50 inr

₾1.000 GEL = ₹29.33 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5491.4661.6120.95919.236
1 GBP1.18211.268105.8471.7321.9051.13322.736
1 USD0.9320.788183.4531.3661.5020.89417.926
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Indian Rupee
1 GEL29.33310 INR
5 GEL146.66550 INR
10 GEL293.33100 INR
20 GEL586.66200 INR
50 GEL1,466.65500 INR
100 GEL2,933.31000 INR
250 GEL7,333.27500 INR
500 GEL14,666.55000 INR
1000 GEL29,333.10000 INR
2000 GEL58,666.20000 INR
5000 GEL146,665.50000 INR
10000 GEL293,331.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 INR0.03409 GEL
5 INR0.17046 GEL
10 INR0.34091 GEL
20 INR0.68182 GEL
50 INR1.70456 GEL
100 INR3.40911 GEL
250 INR8.52278 GEL
300 INR10.22733 GEL
500 INR17.04555 GEL
600 INR20.45466 GEL
1000 INR34.09110 GEL
2000 INR68.18220 GEL
5000 INR170.45550 GEL
10000 INR340.91100 GEL
25000 INR852.27750 GEL
50000 INR1,704.55500 GEL
100000 INR3,409.11000 GEL
1000000 INR34,091.10000 GEL
1000000000 INR34,091,100.00000 GEL