Convert GEL to INR at the real exchange rate

1 Georgian lari to Indian rupees

1 gel
29.33 inr

₾1.000 GEL = ₹29.33 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5421.4651.6120.95919.233
1 GBP1.18211.268105.8411.7321.9051.13322.733
1 USD0.9320.788183.4541.3661.5020.89417.925
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Indian Rupee
1 GEL29.33360 INR
5 GEL146.66800 INR
10 GEL293.33600 INR
20 GEL586.67200 INR
50 GEL1,466.68000 INR
100 GEL2,933.36000 INR
250 GEL7,333.40000 INR
500 GEL14,666.80000 INR
1000 GEL29,333.60000 INR
2000 GEL58,667.20000 INR
5000 GEL146,668.00000 INR
10000 GEL293,336.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 INR0.03409 GEL
5 INR0.17045 GEL
10 INR0.34091 GEL
20 INR0.68181 GEL
50 INR1.70453 GEL
100 INR3.40906 GEL
250 INR8.52265 GEL
300 INR10.22718 GEL
500 INR17.04530 GEL
600 INR20.45436 GEL
1000 INR34.09060 GEL
2000 INR68.18120 GEL
5000 INR170.45300 GEL
10000 INR340.90600 GEL
25000 INR852.26500 GEL
50000 INR1,704.53000 GEL
100000 INR3,409.06000 GEL
1000000 INR34,090.60000 GEL
1000000000 INR34,090,600.00000 GEL