5 Georgian laris to Bermudan dollars

Convert GEL to BMD at the real exchange rate

5 gel
1.76 bmd

₾1.000 GEL = $0.3515 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07289.5021.4651.6130.95919.204
1 GBP1.18211.268105.7941.7321.9061.13322.7
1 USD0.9320.789183.461.3661.5040.89417.908
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bermudan Dollar
1 GEL0.35149 BMD
5 GEL1.75747 BMD
10 GEL3.51494 BMD
20 GEL7.02988 BMD
50 GEL17.57470 BMD
100 GEL35.14940 BMD
250 GEL87.87350 BMD
500 GEL175.74700 BMD
1000 GEL351.49400 BMD
2000 GEL702.98800 BMD
5000 GEL1,757.47000 BMD
10000 GEL3,514.94000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 BMD2.84500 GEL
5 BMD14.22500 GEL
10 BMD28.45000 GEL
20 BMD56.90000 GEL
50 BMD142.25000 GEL
100 BMD284.50000 GEL
250 BMD711.25000 GEL
500 BMD1,422.50000 GEL
1000 BMD2,845.00000 GEL
2000 BMD5,690.00000 GEL
5000 BMD14,225.00000 GEL
10000 BMD28,450.00000 GEL