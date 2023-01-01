5 Georgian laris to Bermudan dollars

5 gel
1.87 bmd

1.00000 GEL = 0.37315 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:25 UTC
GEL to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 BMD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.0480587.18421.433311.646710.9624518.5187
1GBP1.153411.20885100.5611.653221.899361.1100921.36
1USD0.954150.827232183.18711.36761.571220.918317.6697
1INR0.011470.009944240.012021110.016440.01888770.0110390.212409

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bermudan Dollar
1 GEL0.37315 BMD
5 GEL1.86573 BMD
10 GEL3.73145 BMD
20 GEL7.46290 BMD
50 GEL18.65725 BMD
100 GEL37.31450 BMD
250 GEL93.28625 BMD
500 GEL186.57250 BMD
1000 GEL373.14500 BMD
2000 GEL746.29000 BMD
5000 GEL1865.72500 BMD
10000 GEL3731.45000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 BMD2.67992 GEL
5 BMD13.39960 GEL
10 BMD26.79920 GEL
20 BMD53.59840 GEL
50 BMD133.99600 GEL
100 BMD267.99200 GEL
250 BMD669.98000 GEL
500 BMD1339.96000 GEL
1000 BMD2679.92000 GEL
2000 BMD5359.84000 GEL
5000 BMD13399.60000 GEL
10000 BMD26799.20000 GEL