Convert FKP to AUD at the real exchange rate

5 Falkland Islands pounds to Australian dollars

5 fkp
9.53 aud

£1.000 FKP = A$1.906 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5311.4651.6110.95819.348
1 GBP1.18311.269105.9091.7331.9061.13422.887
1 USD0.9320.788183.4521.3651.5020.89318.034
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.216

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pounds

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Australian Dollar
1 FKP1.90570 AUD
5 FKP9.52850 AUD
10 FKP19.05700 AUD
20 FKP38.11400 AUD
50 FKP95.28500 AUD
100 FKP190.57000 AUD
250 FKP476.42500 AUD
500 FKP952.85000 AUD
1000 FKP1,905.70000 AUD
2000 FKP3,811.40000 AUD
5000 FKP9,528.50000 AUD
10000 FKP19,057.00000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Falkland Islands Pound
1 AUD0.52474 FKP
5 AUD2.62371 FKP
10 AUD5.24742 FKP
20 AUD10.49484 FKP
50 AUD26.23710 FKP
100 AUD52.47420 FKP
250 AUD131.18550 FKP
500 AUD262.37100 FKP
1000 AUD524.74200 FKP
2000 AUD1,049.48400 FKP
5000 AUD2,623.71000 FKP
10000 AUD5,247.42000 FKP