20 Fijian dollars to US dollars

Convert FJD to USD at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = $0.4445 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
FJD to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

USD
1 FJD to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45730.4573
Low0.44360.4375
Average0.44960.4473
Change-1.62%0.97%
1 FJD to USD stats

The performance of FJD to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4573 and a 30 day low of 0.4436. This means the 30 day average was 0.4496. The change for FJD to USD was -1.62.

The performance of FJD to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4573 and a 90 day low of 0.4375. This means the 90 day average was 0.4473. The change for FJD to USD was 0.97.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.7891.5090.9281.32384.0840.7731.384
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.7270.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.79210.6150.87755.740.5130.917
1 EUR1.07819.171.62611.42590.6090.8331.491

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Fijian dollars to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / US Dollar
1 FJD0.44450 USD
5 FJD2.22250 USD
10 FJD4.44500 USD
20 FJD8.89000 USD
50 FJD22.22500 USD
100 FJD44.45000 USD
250 FJD111.12500 USD
500 FJD222.25000 USD
1000 FJD444.50000 USD
2000 FJD889.00000 USD
5000 FJD2,222.50000 USD
10000 FJD4,445.00000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 USD2.24972 FJD
5 USD11.24860 FJD
10 USD22.49720 FJD
20 USD44.99440 FJD
50 USD112.48600 FJD
100 USD224.97200 FJD
250 USD562.43000 FJD
500 USD1,124.86000 FJD
1000 USD2,249.72000 FJD
2000 USD4,499.44000 FJD
5000 USD11,248.60000 FJD
10000 USD22,497.20000 FJD