1 Fijian dollar to Jersey pounds

Convert FJD to JEP at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = £0.3436 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JEP
1 FJD to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34450.3489
Low0.33850.3375
Average0.34170.3424
Change1.52%0.33%
View full history

1 FJD to JEP stats

The performance of FJD to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3445 and a 30 day low of 0.3385. This means the 30 day average was 0.3417. The change for FJD to JEP was 1.52.

The performance of FJD to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3489 and a 90 day low of 0.3375. This means the 90 day average was 0.3424. The change for FJD to JEP was 0.33.

Track market ratesView FJD to JEP chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8671.5090.9281.32384.0750.7731.384
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7060.0430.077
1 AUD0.66311.84310.6150.87755.7290.5120.918
1 EUR1.07819.2581.62611.42690.620.8331.492

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Jersey pound
1 FJD0.34358 JEP
5 FJD1.71788 JEP
10 FJD3.43575 JEP
20 FJD6.87150 JEP
50 FJD17.17875 JEP
100 FJD34.35750 JEP
250 FJD85.89375 JEP
500 FJD171.78750 JEP
1000 FJD343.57500 JEP
2000 FJD687.15000 JEP
5000 FJD1,717.87500 JEP
10000 FJD3,435.75000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Fijian Dollar
1 JEP2.91057 FJD
5 JEP14.55285 FJD
10 JEP29.10570 FJD
20 JEP58.21140 FJD
50 JEP145.52850 FJD
100 JEP291.05700 FJD
250 JEP727.64250 FJD
500 JEP1,455.28500 FJD
1000 JEP2,910.57000 FJD
2000 JEP5,821.14000 FJD
5000 JEP14,552.85000 FJD
10000 JEP29,105.70000 FJD