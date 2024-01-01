1 thousand Fijian dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert FJD to IDR at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = Rp6,943 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:42
FJD to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IDR
1 FJD to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7,000.34007,157.0100
Low6,842.57006,807.6500
Average6,930.15036,971.3840
Change1.10%-2.95%
1 FJD to IDR stats

The performance of FJD to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7,000.3400 and a 30 day low of 6,842.5700. This means the 30 day average was 6,930.1503. The change for FJD to IDR was 1.10.

The performance of FJD to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7,157.0100 and a 90 day low of 6,807.6500. This means the 90 day average was 6,971.3840. The change for FJD to IDR was -2.95.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8671.5090.9281.32384.0790.7731.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7060.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.84310.6150.87755.7310.5120.918
1 EUR1.07819.2611.62611.42690.6410.8331.493

How to convert Fijian dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 FJD6,943.09000 IDR
5 FJD34,715.45000 IDR
10 FJD69,430.90000 IDR
20 FJD138,861.80000 IDR
50 FJD347,154.50000 IDR
100 FJD694,309.00000 IDR
250 FJD1,735,772.50000 IDR
500 FJD3,471,545.00000 IDR
1000 FJD6,943,090.00000 IDR
2000 FJD13,886,180.00000 IDR
5000 FJD34,715,450.00000 IDR
10000 FJD69,430,900.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Fijian Dollar
1 IDR0.00014 FJD
5 IDR0.00072 FJD
10 IDR0.00144 FJD
20 IDR0.00288 FJD
50 IDR0.00720 FJD
100 IDR0.01440 FJD
250 IDR0.03601 FJD
500 IDR0.07201 FJD
1000 IDR0.14403 FJD
2000 IDR0.28806 FJD
5000 IDR0.72014 FJD
10000 IDR1.44028 FJD