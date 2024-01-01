20 Fijian dollars to Djiboutian francs

Convert FJD to DJF at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = Fdj78.97 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:09
FJD to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DJF
1 FJD to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High81.320581.3205
Low78.880577.8238
Average79.940779.5251
Change-1.64%0.83%
1 FJD to DJF stats

The performance of FJD to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 81.3205 and a 30 day low of 78.8805. This means the 30 day average was 79.9407. The change for FJD to DJF was -1.64.

The performance of FJD to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 81.3205 and a 90 day low of 77.8238. This means the 90 day average was 79.5251. The change for FJD to DJF was 0.83.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Fijian dollars to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Djiboutian Franc
1 FJD78.96900 DJF
5 FJD394.84500 DJF
10 FJD789.69000 DJF
20 FJD1,579.38000 DJF
50 FJD3,948.45000 DJF
100 FJD7,896.90000 DJF
250 FJD19,742.25000 DJF
500 FJD39,484.50000 DJF
1000 FJD78,969.00000 DJF
2000 FJD157,938.00000 DJF
5000 FJD394,845.00000 DJF
10000 FJD789,690.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Fijian Dollar
1 DJF0.01266 FJD
5 DJF0.06332 FJD
10 DJF0.12663 FJD
20 DJF0.25326 FJD
50 DJF0.63316 FJD
100 DJF1.26632 FJD
250 DJF3.16580 FJD
500 DJF6.33160 FJD
1000 DJF12.66320 FJD
2000 DJF25.32640 FJD
5000 DJF63.31600 FJD
10000 DJF126.63200 FJD