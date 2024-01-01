1 Fijian dollar to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert FJD to BOB at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = Bs3.073 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to BOB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BOB
1 FJD to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.16343.1634
Low3.06573.0148
Average3.10833.0917
Change-1.37%0.83%
View full history

1 FJD to BOB stats

The performance of FJD to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1634 and a 30 day low of 3.0657. This means the 30 day average was 3.1083. The change for FJD to BOB was -1.37.

The performance of FJD to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1634 and a 90 day low of 3.0148. This means the 90 day average was 3.0917. The change for FJD to BOB was 0.83.

Track market ratesView FJD to BOB chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8291.5070.9281.32384.0840.7721.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.7160.0430.078
1 AUD0.66411.8310.6160.87855.7940.5120.919
1 EUR1.07719.2061.62311.42690.580.8321.492

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 FJD3.07260 BOB
5 FJD15.36300 BOB
10 FJD30.72600 BOB
20 FJD61.45200 BOB
50 FJD153.63000 BOB
100 FJD307.26000 BOB
250 FJD768.15000 BOB
500 FJD1,536.30000 BOB
1000 FJD3,072.60000 BOB
2000 FJD6,145.20000 BOB
5000 FJD15,363.00000 BOB
10000 FJD30,726.00000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Fijian Dollar
1 BOB0.32546 FJD
5 BOB1.62729 FJD
10 BOB3.25458 FJD
20 BOB6.50916 FJD
50 BOB16.27290 FJD
100 BOB32.54580 FJD
250 BOB81.36450 FJD
500 BOB162.72900 FJD
1000 BOB325.45800 FJD
2000 BOB650.91600 FJD
5000 BOB1,627.29000 FJD
10000 BOB3,254.58000 FJD