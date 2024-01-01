1 Ethiopian birr to US dollars

Convert ETB to USD at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = $0.008359 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:40
Track the exchange rate

ETB to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

USD
1 ETB to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00850.0174
Low0.00830.0083
Average0.00840.0096
Change-1.66%-51.71%
1 ETB to USD stats

The performance of ETB to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0085 and a 30 day low of 0.0083. This means the 30 day average was 0.0084. The change for ETB to USD was -1.66.

The performance of ETB to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0174 and a 90 day low of 0.0083. This means the 90 day average was 0.0096. The change for ETB to USD was -51.71.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / US Dollar
1 ETB0.00836 USD
5 ETB0.04179 USD
10 ETB0.08359 USD
20 ETB0.16718 USD
50 ETB0.41795 USD
100 ETB0.83590 USD
250 ETB2.08975 USD
500 ETB4.17950 USD
1000 ETB8.35899 USD
2000 ETB16.71798 USD
5000 ETB41.79495 USD
10000 ETB83.58990 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 USD119.63200 ETB
5 USD598.16000 ETB
10 USD1,196.32000 ETB
20 USD2,392.64000 ETB
50 USD5,981.60000 ETB
100 USD11,963.20000 ETB
250 USD29,908.00000 ETB
500 USD59,816.00000 ETB
1000 USD119,632.00000 ETB
2000 USD239,264.00000 ETB
5000 USD598,160.00000 ETB
10000 USD1,196,320.00000 ETB