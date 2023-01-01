1 Ethiopian birr to US dollars

Convert ETB to USD at the real exchange rate

1 etb
0,02 usd

1.00000 ETB = 0.01781 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birr

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / US Dollar
1 ETB0.01781 USD
5 ETB0.08907 USD
10 ETB0.17814 USD
20 ETB0.35628 USD
50 ETB0.89069 USD
100 ETB1.78138 USD
250 ETB4.45345 USD
500 ETB8.90690 USD
1000 ETB17.81380 USD
2000 ETB35.62760 USD
5000 ETB89.06900 USD
10000 ETB178.13800 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 USD56.13630 ETB
5 USD280.68150 ETB
10 USD561.36300 ETB
20 USD1122.72600 ETB
50 USD2806.81500 ETB
100 USD5613.63000 ETB
250 USD14034.07500 ETB
500 USD28068.15000 ETB
1000 USD56136.30000 ETB
2000 USD112272.60000 ETB
5000 USD280681.50000 ETB
10000 USD561363.00000 ETB